Mere Husband Ki Biwi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Here's how audiences react to Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar's film

February is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for cinephiles, as they are treated to many alternatives. While Loveyapada and Badass Ravikumar opened theatres on February 7, Chhaava immediately seized the box office after its release on February 14. Vicky Kaushal's historical drama has become the year's highest-grossing film, collecting more than Rs 200 crore in its first six days.

The comedy-drama has been making headlines since the teaser was released. The romantic comedy, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, promises to be a mind-blowing love triangle. The creators have vowed to send the audience on a roller coaster trip loaded with drama, humour, music, emotions, funny moments, and laughter.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has remained in the spotlight thanks to the massive marketing and chemistry between the stars in the songs. Rakul, Arjun, and Bhumi are working tirelessly to promote their picture in the best way possible.

While the movie reviews for Mere Husband Ki Biwi will be posted tomorrow following the first day of screenings, an X account has shared the film's first review.

Just finished watching #MereHusbandKiBiwi (Censor Copy) starring #ArjunKapoor , #RakulPreetSingh & #BhoomiPednekar ... Overall ☹️☹️... 😴... Run time: 143:44 Mins..