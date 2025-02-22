Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, opened in theaters on February 21, receiving a mixed response. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film had a slow start, earning ₹1.50 crore on Day 1, while facing stiff competition from Chhaava, Dragon, and Babygirl

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s latest film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, hit the big screen on February 21, receiving a mixed response from the audience. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the film made an estimated ₹1.50 crore (nett) on its opening day in India. The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 14.86% in Hindi, with morning shows at 8.64% and night screenings reaching up to 22.93%.

Plot and Cast

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi features comedian Harsh Gujral alongside the lead cast. The storyline follows the lives of Ankur, Prabhleen, and Antara. After Ankur and Prabhleen’s divorce, Ankur unexpectedly crosses paths with Antara and falls in love with her. However, just as he plans to marry her, Prabhleen reenters his life, leading to complications.