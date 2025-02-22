Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, opened in theaters on February 21, receiving a mixed response. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film had a slow start, earning ₹1.50 crore on Day 1, while facing stiff competition from Chhaava, Dragon, and Babygirl

Published: Feb 22, 2025, 9:08 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s latest film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, hit the big screen on February 21, receiving a mixed response from the audience. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the film made an estimated ₹1.50 crore (nett) on its opening day in India. The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 14.86% in Hindi, with morning shows at 8.64% and night screenings reaching up to 22.93%.

Plot and Cast

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi features comedian Harsh Gujral alongside the lead cast. The storyline follows the lives of Ankur, Prabhleen, and Antara. After Ankur and Prabhleen’s divorce, Ankur unexpectedly crosses paths with Antara and falls in love with her. However, just as he plans to marry her, Prabhleen reenters his life, leading to complications.

article_image2

The review praised Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh for driving the narrative, while also appreciating Arjun Kapoor for confidently allowing them to take center stage.

Competition at the Box Office

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is facing stiff competition from Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, which has already crossed ₹200 crore in earnings. Additionally, the Tamil film Dragon and the Hollywood drama Babygirl have further intensified the competition. Despite these challenges, it remains to be seen if positive word of mouth will help Mere Husband Ki Biwi gain momentum in the coming days.

