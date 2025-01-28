Mere Humsafar to Noor Jahan: 7 Most-Watched Pakistani dramas on YouTube you can't miss

Pakistani dramas are winning hearts with their compelling stories and relatable characters. Here are 7 must-watch shows, featuring powerful performances and emotional depth, that you can’t miss.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Pakistani dramas are rapidly gaining popularity for their engaging content and ability to connect directly with audiences. The compelling storylines and strong performances make them a favorite. Here’s a list of 7 must-watch Pakistani dramas you can’t miss.
 

article_image2

Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar follows Hala (Hania Aamir), who is mistreated at her uncle's house until Hamza (Farhan Saeed) marries her. His love and respect help her overcome difficulties, making this drama a heartwarming watch.

 

article_image3

Suno Chanda

Suno Chanda features Ajiya (Iqra Aziz) and Arsal (Farhan Saeed), two cousins forced into marriage. Their humorous and charming interactions create a delightful love story that captivated viewers, making it a fan favorite.

article_image4

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

In Zindagi Gulzar Hai, determination overcomes the societal obstacles that Kashaf (Sanam Saeed) faces, particularly gender bias. Her life takes a turn with Zaroon (Fawad Khan), and their love story is heartwarming and socially relevant.

article_image5

Noor Jahan

This drama focuses on a very courageous lady who faces all challenges of life with strength. She portrays the struggles and successes that women should inspire and attract numerous viewers for the drama.

article_image6

Ishqiya

Ishqiya talks about betrayal and one-sided love. Its actors include Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Hania Aamir. There is something very exciting about this drama with surprising twists and emotional performances.

 

article_image7

Sadqay Tumhare

Sadqay Tumhare is a love story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira Khan) in the 1980s. The family conflicts and societal challenges in their way, yet their deep love shines through, making it unforgettable.

 

article_image8

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

In Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa star in this emotional drama that connects with audiences. Their love story, full of relatable moments, attracts millions of views, making it highly popular.

 

