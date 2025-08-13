Netflix has dropped trailer for season two of Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan, featuring celebrity guests, new recipes, and heartfelt moments, set to premiere on August 26

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the second season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, just a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a scaled-back agreement with the streaming platform.

The teaser, also shared by Markle on her Instagram account, confirmed that the new season will premiere on 26 August. Across eight episodes, the Duchess will be joined by several celebrity guests, including US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, Queer Eye star Tan France, podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook-author wife Radhi Devlukia.

Other appearances will feature renowned chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang, along with Meghan’s close friends — pilates instructor Heather Dorak and makeup artist Daniel Martin.

Set to the cheerful tune of Bobby Day’s Rockin’ Robin, the trailer depicts Meghan engaging in cooking, baking, and crafting activities with her guests. She is seen expressing that she enjoys the concept of spending quality time with others and exploring creative ways to show care and appreciation. In another segment, while wrapping a gift, she remarks that there are simple gestures that can be done with love.

The trailer also includes a light-hearted moment in which Meghan mentions to chef Jose Andres that her husband, Prince Harry, dislikes lobster. Andres responds with mock surprise, asking why she married him, which prompts laughter from the Duchess.

PR and crisis management specialist Mark Borkowski described the show’s return as a step down from previous projects and suggested that Netflix might be shifting its focus away from Harry and Meghan.

Season one of With Love, Meghan debuted in March, coinciding with the official launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in which Netflix is a partner. Since then, Meghan has expanded her product line to include jam, ready-to-use baking mixes, herbal tea, rosé wine, and decorative flower sprinkles — the latter featured prominently in the first season and shown again in the new trailer.