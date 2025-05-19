Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her friendly relationship with Meghan Markle, saying they’ve only connected over text so far and dismissing rumors of any feud between them as completely false

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her friendship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Paltrow said that she and Meghan have "not yet" spent a lot of time together in person, saying, "We have a text friendship so far. I've been travelling quite a bit," reported People.

Then, referring to online rumours about differences between herself and Meghan, the Oscar winner said, "I don't like it when people try to pit women against each other."

On speaking about her thoughts on appearing on season 2 of Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Paltrow shared, "Sure! Why not? You never know. I don't bake that well, but I can always try."

Back in March, Paltrow said that she'd "never" view Meghan as competition,"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try, adding, "Another woman is never your competition," according to People.

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand alongside her new cooking and gardening series earlier that month.

Meghan shares son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with her husband, Prince Harry, as per the outlet.

Paltrow, for her part, founded Goop originally as a home and lifestyle weekly newsletter in 2008.

The Iron Man star and Meghan later addressed the alleged beef between them when Paltrow took part in a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

After one fan asked Paltrow, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?" the star responded, "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever," reported People.