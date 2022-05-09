Krishna Abhishek misses Govinda; says he wants his kids to play with him

Krushna Abhishek teared up while talking about how much he misses his uncle Govinda. Krushna also went on to add that he wants his babies to play with him.

Bollywood actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has made an identity for himself in the Hindi film industry, based on his comic timings and acting skills. Nephew of actor Govinda, Krushna once had a great bond with his uncle. However, for over years now, Krushna and Govinda have not spoken to each other.

Every time Govinda appears on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show with his wife Sunita, Krushna Abhishek gives shooting a miss. The two actors do not see each other in the eyes any longer, and therefore, Krushna had skipped all those episodes wherein Govinda appeared as a guest on the show.

However, Krushna Abhishek has now spoken about his sour relationship with Govinda, saying how much he misses his ‘mama’ (maternal uncle). In an interview with actor Manish Paul, Krushna got emotional and teared up when he was asked about Govinda.

Watch the video here:

As Manish Paul ensured Krushna Abhishek that no scene from the interview will be cut or edited, Krushna broke down. An emotional Krushna, addressing Govinda, said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that.”

Previously, in an interview with SpotboyE in 2021, Krushna Abhishek had made a public apology to Govinda and his wife Sunita. In the interview, he said, “I love my Mama and Mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads.”