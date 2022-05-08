Lock Upp: Here's what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut's show as season 1 winner

The grand finale of Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ was held on Saturday. Munawar Faruqui was adjudged as the winner.

Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock-Upp has got the winner of its first season. The show, which lasted for about 70 days, was well-liked by the audience. The show was in the limelight from the very beginning and the views as it gained traction for the numerous controversies and dark secrets that were revealed by the celebrity participants. The finale of Lock-upp was held on Saturday, with comedian Munawar Faruqui being judged as the winner. The comedian received a gleaming trophy along with Rs 20 lakh cash reward as well as a car.

Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

The top six contestants in the show included Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, and Shivam Sharma Ajma Fallah. Leaving the rest of the contestants behind, Munawar won the trophy. ALSO READ: MOTHER’S DAY 2022: ALIA BHATT TO VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF, STARS THAT WISHED THEIR MOMS WITH ADORABLE PICS

Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

In the grand finale, the contestants gave more than one performance. Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad was heavily promoted in the show. Her co-star Divya Dutta and the film's director Rajneesh Ghai had appeared as special guests for the show’s finale. Kangana gave a fiery performance on her recently released song from the film.

Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

This show of Kangana Ranaut has been a hit since the beginning. Lock-Upp, which was telecasted on Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform Alt Balaji, has created several records. On the last day of the show, Kangana shared on her Instagram handle that the finale episode crossed the 10 million views. She wrote, “Yeh Kar Diya Dhamaka.. And the bad ass finale is just starting (sic)” ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram