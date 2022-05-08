Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock Upp: Here's what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut's show as season 1 winner

    First Published May 8, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    The grand finale of Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ was held on Saturday. Munawar Faruqui was adjudged as the winner.

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock-Upp has got the winner of its first season. The show, which lasted for about 70 days, was well-liked by the audience. The show was in the limelight from the very beginning and the views as it gained traction for the numerous controversies and dark secrets that were revealed by the celebrity participants. The finale of Lock-upp was held on Saturday, with comedian Munawar Faruqui being judged as the winner. The comedian received a gleaming trophy along with Rs 20 lakh cash reward as well as a car.

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    The top six contestants in the show included Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, and Shivam Sharma Ajma Fallah. Leaving the rest of the contestants behind, Munawar won the trophy.

    ALSO READ: MOTHER’S DAY 2022: ALIA BHATT TO VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF, STARS THAT WISHED THEIR MOMS WITH ADORABLE PICS

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    In the grand finale, the contestants gave more than one performance. Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad was heavily promoted in the show. Her co-star Divya Dutta and the film's director Rajneesh Ghai had appeared as special guests for the show’s finale. Kangana gave a fiery performance on her recently released song from the film.

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    This show of Kangana Ranaut has been a hit since the beginning. Lock-Upp, which was telecasted on Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform Alt Balaji, has created several records. On the last day of the show, Kangana shared on her Instagram handle that the finale episode crossed the 10 million views. She wrote, “Yeh Kar Diya Dhamaka.. And the bad ass finale is just starting (sic)”

    ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra, who was seen as a jailer in this show, entered the finale with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. During the finale, the television show’s popular couple, Tejran, won everyone's heart with their romantic dance. The couple performed on 'Humma Humma'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details RBA

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1 RBA

    Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock RBA

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi Capitals member tests COVID-19 positive-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi member tests COVID positive

    Mothers Day 2022 Spa to shopping 5 ways to make this day more special gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Spa to shopping, 5 ways to make this day more special

    Universe Boss Chris Gayle reveals why he opted of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle reveals why he opted out of IPL 2022

    Mothers Day 2022 celebration 7 recipes you can try to impress your mom gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: 7 recipes you can try to impress your mom

    Mothers Day 2022 Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif stars that wished their moms with adorable pics drb

    Mother’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, stars that wished their moms with adorable pics

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon