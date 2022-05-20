Meet Dr Azeez Pasha, Sanjjanaa Galrani's husband, as actress welcomes a baby boy

Sanjjanaa Galrani, a Kannada actress, and her spouse, Azeez Pasha, had a newborn son. From her hospital bed, their doctor posted a photo of her.

Sanjjanaa Galrani, a Kannada actress, rose to prominence after appearing in the film Lips Don't Lie. Besides acting, Sanjjanaa is a humanitarian, an activist, also a social media influencer. She and her husband, Dr. Azeez Pasha, are now in Cloud Nine private hospital, Bangalore after becoming parents for the first time.

Sanjjanaa Galrani married Dr. Azeez Pasha in a private wedding. Dr. Azeez Pasha is a Consultant Vascular Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Bangalore. An MBBS, MS and FVES, Dr. Pasha has immense experience in vascular surgery.



In May 2020, the former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant married Dr. Azeez Pasha in secret wedding ceremony infront of their family members. The pair is said to have known one other since she was 16 years old. Sanjana Galrani admitted that her marriage to Azeez Pasha was not a secret but that she had no intention of making it public.



A few hours ago, Sanjjanaa Galrani's doctor, Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy took to her IG stories and shared a picture of the new mommy from the hospital bed. Sanjjanaa is seen wearing a medical gown and laying on the bed. The photo was allegedly taken after the delivery.



Sanjjanaa decided to start a family when she was 35, and she has stated that she has had to cope with concerns, including severe lower back discomfort due to her weight increase. She also noted that she had gained over 18 kg, which she claimed was one of the causes of her back discomfort. Also Read: Who is Gautam Hathiramani? Kanika Kapoor to marry her NRI beau in London