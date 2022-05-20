Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Gautam Hathiramani? Kanika Kapoor to marry her NRI beau in London

    First Published May 20, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor married for the first time at 18 and divorced in 2012. Now, she is all set to marry her NRI beau Gautam Hathiramani.

    Singer Kanika Kapoor has finally announced her engagement to Gautam Hathiramani, her NRI lover. She posted photos from their idyllic pre-wedding party in London and a passionate text expressing her love for Gautam.
     

    Kanika is seen wearing a pastel green lehenga with floral jewellery and spending some romantic moments with Gautam in the photos.

    Kanika Kapoor, who rose to stardom in Bollywood with the superhit song Baby doll from Ragini MMS 2, featuring Sunny Leone, is expected to marry today, May 20, 2022.

    Gautam sported a white kurta-pyjama to their Haldi celebration, while Kanika looked stunning in a silver/white lehenga. "G (heart emoticon) I Love you sooooo much!" Kanika captioned the photos on Instagram.

    Who is Gautam Hathiramani?
    The groom is a London-based businessman working in the Dana Group as a deputy managing director. His company provides services in aviation, automobiles, health, and manufacturing.

    According to his profile, Gautam Hathiramani is a Nigerian born in Jos, Plateau State, and possesses a degree in Business Administration with the Italian Language from the European Business School. In November 2006, Gautam joined the Dana Air Board of Directors.

    Talking about Kanika Kapoor's ex-husband, Raj Chandok, who was also an NRI, and the couple had three children, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj. Kanika married for the first time at 18 and divorced in 2012. She afterwards returned to Lucknow to live with her parents. Also Read: Jr NTR Birthday: From a servant to playing twins, here are top 5 roles of the actor

    After a 2012 song with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, Kanika Kapoor rose to prominence. She's had a string of songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega. Also Read: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome their first child, reports

