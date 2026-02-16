T20 World Cup: Meet 9 Pakistani Cricketers and Their Talented, Educated Wives
Pakistani cricketers' wives are actors, engineers, solicitors and homemakers. Their tales show how cricket mixes with entertainment, business, and strong family traditions, making these couples fascinating to fans.
Cricket is not simply a sport in Pakistan; it is a cultural phenomenon. Along with the prominence of renowned cricketers comes interest in their personal lives. Many Pakistani cricketers have married intelligent, successful, and gorgeous ladies from industries such as acting, aviation, fashion, and business. Here's a look at nine couples whose love tales frequently make news.
Mohammad Amir and Narjis Amir
Mohammad Amir, the speedster, married Narjis, a British-Pakistani lawyer. The pair met in London during Amir's cricket tour, and she later relocated to Pakistan. They have children and lead a close-knit family life.
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi
Star pacer Shaheen Afridi married Ansha, the daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi. She hails from one of Pakistan's most famous cricket families, their marriage is a merger of cricketing lineages.
Wahab Riaz and Zainab Chaudhry
Former fast bowler Wahab Riaz is married to Zainab, from a business family. She avoids public attention and concentrates on her personal life.
Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo
Hasan Ali, a fast bowler, is married to Samiya Arzoo, an aeronautical and flight engineer located in the UAE. Their cross-border love story began in Dubai with common acquaintances, and the couple now has a kid.
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed
Shoaib Malik, a former Pakistan captain, married prominent television actress Sana Javed in 2024. She gained to prominence with successful shows such as Khaani and Ruswai. Sana, who was born in Saudi Arabia and reared in Pakistan, comes from a well-educated family and is one of the country's most successful television personalities.
Imad Wasim and Sania Ashfaq
Imad Wasim, an all-rounder, married Sania Ashfaq, a London-based Pakistani lady. The pair has children and routinely posts photos of their family moments online.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Khushbakht Sarfaraz.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former Pakistan captain, married Khushbakht, a housewife from Karachi. The couple has children and wishes to keep their family life private, despite being well praised for their deep relationship.
Shehzar Mohammad and Sohai Ali Abro
Cricketer Shehzar Mohammad married film and TV actress Sohai Ali Abro in 2021. She is a popular performer in Pakistani movies. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2022, adding another chapter to Pakistan's legendary cricketing family history.
