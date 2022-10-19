‘Maula Jatt’ Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan, 5 Pakistani stars who have worked in Bollywood

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been raking at the global box office as it collected Rs 51 crore in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, here are five Pakistani actors who have worked in the Indian film industry and have a massive fan following on this side of the border.

Image: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan/Instagram

There might be many differences between Indian and Pakistani. However, there are a few things which bond the two neighbouring countries, despite all the differences. One such thing is art – be it music, movies, or any other form of it. There have been several cross-border projects between India and Pakistan in the past that saw several actors and singers being part of projects in both countries. Bollywood too is one such place that witnessed several Pakistani actors showcasing their talent in Indian films. Here are five such stars who have left the Indian audience impressed with their acting and have a separate fanbase in India which increased particularly after these actors starred in Bollywood films.

Image: Fawad Khan/Instagram

Fawad Khan: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' actor marked his Bollywood debut with 'Khoobsurat', opposite actor Sonam Kapoor. He then went on to act in 'Kapoor And Sons', alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and was later seen in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Although his role was cut short in this film, which also featured actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, due to controversies at that point in time, Fawad is one of the most loved Pakistani actors in India. As for 'Maulana Jatt', the film reportedly earned Rs 51 crore at the global box office over its first weekend in the theatres. The movie has also become the highest-grossing Pakistani film in the worldwide collection.

Image: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira Khan: Fawad Khan's 'The Leend of Maula Jatt' co-star, Mahira made her debut opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'. She is one of the most loved and leading ladies in the Pakistani film industry. Mahira's fandom in India is no less.

Image: Sajal Aly/Instagram

Sajal Aly: A popular name in Pakistan, most Indians would remember Sajal as late actor Sridevi’s young daughter in the movie ‘Mom’. Sajal was recently in Indian news after she shared an image of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s photoshoot pictures, adding a heart emoticon to it.

Image: Ali Zafar/Instagram

Ali Zafar: The multi-talented star that Ali Zafar is, he is loved by his Indian fans not only for his acting but more for his singing. Ali has been a part of a few Bollywood films including a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’. He has also shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif in ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’.

Image: Saba Qamar/Instagram