Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Kantara to Doctor G, Godfather, check out how films performed on Tuesday

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    With half a dozen films running in the theatres, Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has been spreading its magic like none other. Take a look at how the rest of the films have been performing at the box office.

    Image: Official film posters

    From South to Bollywood, several films have been enthralling the audience in the theatres. At least six films including ‘Kantara’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ are presently running in the cinema halls. Of these films, Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has been nailing at the box office. Among the rest of the films, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has continued its magic on the screens for the longest, whereas the recently released film ‘Doctor G’ has left the viewers disappointed with its collection. At the same time, ‘Godfather’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ have also not performed as per the expectations. The collection reports from the films’ business on Tuesday are out; here’s how the films performed.

    Image: Official film poster

    Kantara: Kannada film ‘Kantara’ has created a lot of buzz in the South. Seeing the success of this film in the South, the makers decided to release it in Hindi which proved to be successful. Talking about the collection of the film on the 19th day, according to the initial figures, Kantara collected a total of Rs 8 crore on Tuesday. With this, the total earnings of this film have reached Rs 127.19 crore.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi shows off SEXY BACK with photographer Anup Surve in Mauritius

    Image: Official film poster

    Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Doctor G’ is a light-hearted comedy film. Even though Ayushmann has always hit off with the audience whenever he has done a film of this genre, ‘Doctor G’ did not strike a chord with the audience. Since its theatrical release on Friday, Anubhuti Sinha’s film seems to be slow-paced at the box office. As per the initial figures, it earned Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total earnings so far stand at Rs 18.17 crore.

    ALSO READ: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

    Image: Official film poster

    Godfather: Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead and Salman Khan in a cameo role, ‘Godfather’ has not been able to meet the expectations in terms of its collections. According to preliminary figures, the film did a business of Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday. The total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 72.05 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ponniyin Selvan: I: After witnessing a good performance at the box office for a few constant weeks, Mani Ratnam’s film is registering a decline now. As per reports, the film on its 19th day saw a decline in earnings and earned Rs 1.50 crore. The total earnings of the film have been Rs 251.25 crore, so far.

    Image: Official film poster

    Vikram Vedha: Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, 'Vikram Vedha' is a Hindi remake of South's film of the same name. While the original movie starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi was a superhit, the Hindi remake featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has tanked at the box office. According to initial figures, the film Rs 35 lakhs on Tuesday. So far, its total collection has reached Rs 77.32 crore.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed critics Jaya Bachchan for telling a paparazzi 'I hope you fall'- here's what she said RBA

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed critics Jaya Bachchan for telling a paparazzi 'I hope you fall'- here's what she said

    Why Mohanlal's Monster banned in Gulf countries expect UAE? The reason will shock you RBA

    Why Mohanlal's Monster is banned in Gulf countries except for UAE? The reason will shock you

    Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai, but Sooraj Barjatya refused him- know why RBA

    Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai, but Sooraj Barjatya refused him- know why

    Monster Mohanlal talks about his latest film and reveals some interesting facts; fans must read RBA

    (Video) Monster: Mohanlal talks about his latest film and reveals some interesting facts; fans must read

    Vaishali Takkar eyes donated before her funeral reports drb

    Vaishali Takkar’s eyes donated before her funeral: reports

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2022: Want to look gorgeous like Aishwarya Rai? 4 products to use to look like Ponniyin Selvan star RBA

    Diwali 2022: Want to look gorgeous like Aishwarya Rai? 4 products to use to look like Ponniyin Selvan star

    HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled at DefExpo 2022

    DefExpo 2022: HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled

    Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in india here is why you should buy it gcw

    Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in India; Here's why you should buy it

    Stopped from travelling to US, claims Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist - adt

    Stopped from travelling to US, claims Pulitzer award-winning photojournalist

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: High chances of rain playing spoilsport-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: High chances of rain playing spoilsport

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon