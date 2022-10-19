Box Office Report: Kantara to Doctor G, Godfather, check out how films performed on Tuesday

With half a dozen films running in the theatres, Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has been spreading its magic like none other. Take a look at how the rest of the films have been performing at the box office.

From South to Bollywood, several films have been enthralling the audience in the theatres. At least six films including ‘Kantara’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ are presently running in the cinema halls. Of these films, Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has been nailing at the box office. Among the rest of the films, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has continued its magic on the screens for the longest, whereas the recently released film ‘Doctor G’ has left the viewers disappointed with its collection. At the same time, ‘Godfather’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ have also not performed as per the expectations. The collection reports from the films’ business on Tuesday are out; here’s how the films performed.

Kantara: Kannada film 'Kantara' has created a lot of buzz in the South. Seeing the success of this film in the South, the makers decided to release it in Hindi which proved to be successful. Talking about the collection of the film on the 19th day, according to the initial figures, Kantara collected a total of Rs 8 crore on Tuesday. With this, the total earnings of this film have reached Rs 127.19 crore.

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Doctor G' is a light-hearted comedy film. Even though Ayushmann has always hit off with the audience whenever he has done a film of this genre, 'Doctor G' did not strike a chord with the audience. Since its theatrical release on Friday, Anubhuti Sinha's film seems to be slow-paced at the box office. As per the initial figures, it earned Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday. With this, the film's total earnings so far stand at Rs 18.17 crore.

Godfather: Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead and Salman Khan in a cameo role, ‘Godfather’ has not been able to meet the expectations in terms of its collections. According to preliminary figures, the film did a business of Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday. The total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 72.05 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan: I: After witnessing a good performance at the box office for a few constant weeks, Mani Ratnam’s film is registering a decline now. As per reports, the film on its 19th day saw a decline in earnings and earned Rs 1.50 crore. The total earnings of the film have been Rs 251.25 crore, so far.

