Ravi Teja, Tollywood’s Mass Maharaja, is facing a rough patch with consecutive flops. His latest film, Mass Jathara, failed to impress audiences. Here’s when the disappointing action entertainer will release on OTT.
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Flops
Tollywood star Ravi Teja is facing a rough patch as his latest film, Mass Jathara, has bombed at the box office. The movie failed to impress audiences from day one, receiving poor response and disappointing both fans and critics alike.
Box Office Performance
Ravi Teja’s earlier films often earned over ₹40 crore in pre-release business, but Mass Jathara managed only ₹20 crore. The film struggled to recover its costs, ultimately closing with a share of just ₹11 crore, marking a significant setback for the star.
OTT Release Update
Following its disappointing box office performance, Mass Jathara’s digital rights were acquired by Netflix. The film is now set to stream on the platform from 20th November, earlier than initially scheduled, giving audiences a chance to watch it at home.
Film Overview
Mass Jathara, a high-octane action film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, released on 31st October with massive expectations. Starring Ravi Teja, alongside Sreeleela and Naveen Chandra, the movie failed to impress audiences and ended up as a box office flop.