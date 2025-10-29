- Home
The movie 'Mass Jathara,' starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is set to hit theatres in two days. Meanwhile, the first talk about the film is out.
Trailer That Raised Expectations for 'Mass Jathara' Movie
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja stars in the new movie 'Mass Jathara.' Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, it features Sreeleela. After their hit 'Dhamaka,' expectations are sky-high.
'Mass Jathara' Censor Talk
The first talk about the movie is out. It has completed censorship, receiving a U/A certificate with a runtime of 2h 23m. The censor board reportedly enjoyed the film.
'Mass Jathara' First Review
According to those who've seen it, the film is getting positive buzz and is being called a blockbuster. It's said to feature vintage Ravi Teja with non-stop entertainment.
Jathara Episode is the Highlight of 'Mass Jathara'
The interval fight sequence involving illegal goods on a train is said to be gripping. The 'Jathara' sequence is reportedly the main highlight of this packed commercial film.
A Solid Comeback for Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja hasn't had a solid hit since 'Dhamaka.' 'Mass Jathara' is expected to be the comeback film that his fans have been waiting for, delivering exactly what they want.