Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opened strong at the weekend but saw a sharp drop on weekdays, failing to recover even half of its budget in the first week, according to the latest box office report.
How much did 'Mardaani 3' earn on its 7th day?
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, 'Mardaani 3' earned about ₹1.85 crore on Thursday, a 16% drop from Wednesday's ₹2.20 crore collection. The weekday earnings are declining.
What is the first-week collection of 'Mardaani 3'?
The crime action thriller 'Mardaani 3' has earned about ₹26.45 crore in its first week. After a strong weekend, collections dropped to ₹1.85 crore by Thursday.
'Mardaani 3' fails to beat 'Mardaani 2'
In its first week, 'Mardaani 3' failed to beat 'Mardaani 2'. 'Mardaani 2' (2019) earned about ₹28.05 crore in its first week, with a lifetime collection of ₹47.57 crore.
How far is 'Mardaani 3' from breaking even?
Made by Yash Raj Films, 'Mardaani 3' is far from breaking even. With a reported ₹60 crore budget, its slow earnings make recovery tough. It's only made back 40% in week one.
'Mardaani 3' joins Rani Mukerji's top 10 highest-grossing films
'Mardaani 3' has entered Rani Mukerji's top 10 highest-grossing films. It currently ranks 10th with its ongoing collection, just behind 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'.
