Mardaani 3 has managed to maintain a consistent pace at the ticket counters despite facing strong competition from other releases. On its second Monday (Day 11), the film earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore, pushing its overall domestic collection to Rs 37.05 crore.

The film performed strongly during its opening weekend, collecting Rs 4 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday. It recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday with Rs 7.25 crore. Though weekday numbers naturally declined, the steady performance suggests that the film continues to enjoy audience interest and positive word-of-mouth.