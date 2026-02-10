- Home
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rani Mukerji starrer continues to attract audiences as it enters its second week. The film has maintained steady box office numbers, adding Rs 1.15 crore on Day 11, taking its total earnings past Rs 37 crore
Steady Box Office Growth In Second Week
Mardaani 3 has managed to maintain a consistent pace at the ticket counters despite facing strong competition from other releases. On its second Monday (Day 11), the film earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore, pushing its overall domestic collection to Rs 37.05 crore.
The film performed strongly during its opening weekend, collecting Rs 4 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday. It recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday with Rs 7.25 crore. Though weekday numbers naturally declined, the steady performance suggests that the film continues to enjoy audience interest and positive word-of-mouth.
Occupancy Trends Reflect Stable Audience Response
The film’s footfall data indicates a gradual rise in audience turnout throughout the day. Morning shows started on a relatively slow note, registering around 6.67% occupancy. However, attendance improved during the afternoon shows, which saw nearly 9.76% occupancy.
The film gained better traction in the evening and night slots. Evening shows recorded approximately 10.18% occupancy, while night shows witnessed the highest attendance at 10.48%. These numbers highlight consistent viewer engagement and demonstrate that the film is sustaining audience attention beyond its opening week.
Strong Storyline And Rani Mukerji’s Performance Drive Interest
Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s tradition of highlighting serious social concerns. While the first film explored human trafficking and the sequel focused on violent crimes against women, the third instalment revolves around the disappearance of 93 young girls within a span of three months.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film stars Rani Mukerji alongside Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Rani’s portrayal of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy has once again received praise from both critics and audiences. However, the film’s box office journey has faced challenges due to competition from Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which remains a strong performer at theatres.
