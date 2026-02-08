- Home
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 continues to hold ground at the box office, crossing Rs 30 crore in nine days. Despite tough competition, the action drama is drawing steady audiences and strengthening its position
Mardaani 3 Crosses Rs 30 Crore Milestone
The third installment in the Mardaani franchise has crossed Rs 30 crore in India within nine days of its theatrical run. The film reportedly earned around Rs 2.75 crore on its ninth day, taking the overall collection to approximately Rs 30.90 crore. The consistent earnings highlight the film’s stable performance despite weekday slowdowns. The film is now approaching the lifetime earnings of the first Mardaani film released in 2014, which collected around Rs 35.65 crore in India.
Steady Audience Support Despite Competition
Mardaani 3 has managed to retain audience interest even while competing with big-ticket releases, particularly the war drama Border 2. The film completed its first week with collections of nearly Rs 26.3 crore. It maintained a decent pace in its second week as well, opening with around Rs 1.85 crore on Friday before witnessing growth on Saturday. The positive trend suggests that the film is benefitting from strong word-of-mouth and franchise loyalty among viewers.
Strengthening The Legacy Of A Female-Led Franchise
The Mardaani series continues to stand out as one of Hindi cinema’s most successful female-led action franchises. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in what is being described as the darkest and most intense chapter of the series. While Mardaani 2 remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise with collections of around Rs 47.35 crore, the latest installment has already become one of Rani Mukerji’s strongest solo performers. However, its box office journey may face new challenges with upcoming releases such as Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo and a Hollywood adaptation of Wuthering Heights during the Valentine’s Day weekend.
