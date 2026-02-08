The Mardaani series continues to stand out as one of Hindi cinema’s most successful female-led action franchises. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in what is being described as the darkest and most intense chapter of the series. While Mardaani 2 remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise with collections of around Rs 47.35 crore, the latest installment has already become one of Rani Mukerji’s strongest solo performers. However, its box office journey may face new challenges with upcoming releases such as Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo and a Hollywood adaptation of Wuthering Heights during the Valentine’s Day weekend.