Manya Anand Reveals Alleged Casting Couch Demand From Dhanush’s Manager
Tamil TV actress Manya Anand has stirred discussion online after alleging that a manager linked to actor Dhanush approached her with casting-couch demands
Manager Allegedly Approached Her With a Film Offer
Manya Anand explained in her interview that Dhanush’s manager, Sreyas, had reached out about a new film and hinted that she would need to offer “adjustment” to be considered. She said she immediately questioned the expectation and made it clear she would not agree to anything inappropriate.
Pressure Increased After Her Refusal
According to Manya, even after she declined, the manager reportedly asked whether she would still refuse such demands if the request was coming indirectly from Dhanush himself. She described this as an attempt to pressure her into compliance.
Repeated Contact and Script Shared Despite Rejection
Manya stated that Sreyas contacted her multiple times and even sent her the location of Wunderbar Films, Dhanush’s production house, along with the film’s script. She said she chose not to read it since she had already made up her mind not to participate.
Claims of a Second Manager Making Similar Requests
The actress added that another manager allegedly approached her with the same kind of demand for the same project. She emphasised that artists should be respected for their work, not expected to offer anything beyond their craft. As of now, neither Sreyas nor Dhanush has issued a response to the viral allegations.