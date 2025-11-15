During the trailer launch for 'Tere Ishk Mein', actor Dhanush called love an "overrated emotion," shocking his co-star Kriti Sanon. He clarified that he is very different from his on-screen character, the aggressive and vengeful lover Shankar.

Dhanush Calls Love 'An Overrated Emotion'

Actor Dhanush, who will be playing the role of an aggressive lover in the upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein', believes that love is an "overrated emotion". The trailer launch of the 'Tere Ishk Mein', the spiritual sequel of the superhit film 'Raanjhanaa', was held in Mumbai on Saturday. It was attended by the film's lead cast, director Aanand L Rai and producer Bhushan Kumar. Centred around a love story, when the media asked Dhanush to describe what "love means to him" at the trailer launch of the film, the actor had an astonishing answer. Dhanush said, "I don't know ( meaning of love for him). I think it's just another overrated emotion."

Co-Star Kriti Sanon Reacts

The answer not only shocked the media but also Kriti Sanon, who is playing the role of Dhanush's lover in the film. "I don't think Shankar (Dhanush's character in 'Tere Ishk Mein') will agree with you on this," responded Kriti Sanon.

To this, Dhanush replied by calling himself a "different person" than his character in the film. "As I told you before, I am nothing like Shankar," said Dhanush.

About 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Meanwhile, actress Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush) in the film. But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart.

Spiritual Sequel to 'Raanjhanaa'

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role. The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension. "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

It will hit the theatres on November 28. (ANI)