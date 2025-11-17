Following the sudden departure of filmmaker Sundar C, reports circulate that Dhanush may take over Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' as director.

The planned film 'Thalaivar 173', starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, had an unexpected setback with the resignation of its previously intended director, Sundar C. This announcement has sparked excitement in the Tamil cinema industry, as many are eager to learn who would helm this high-profile picture. And the wait appears to be over, with actor Dhanush tipped to direct the film.

Sundar C OUT… Dhanush IN

Sundar C's departure was unexpected, creating a critical leadership vacuum in the production. The project, which was initially expected to progress slowly following the release of 'Jailer 2', has suddenly become the focus of considerable industry discussion. Observers note that the project's future course remains uncertain until a new director is appointed.

Amid the uncertainties, Sacnilk said that Dhanush is in discussions to direct Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 173'. The revelation has attracted widespread curiosity, with some viewing the idea of a fresh cooperation between Rajinikanth and Dhanush as a promising move for Tamil film.

However, these assertions are yet unproven. Neither the production company nor any of the performers involved have responded to the claims. As a result, the industry is still awaiting a formal declaration regarding the directorial shift and the future of 'Thalaivar 173'.

In the meantime, Dhanush is prepping for the debut of his love drama 'Tere Ishk Mein', directed by Aanand L Rai and due to premiere on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.