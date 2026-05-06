1 5 Image Credit : Manisha Koirala

The film industry is a world of colours

The film industry always shows us the glitz, glamour, and luxury. But behind the scenes, many stars face terrible hardships. Some lose their wealth, while others lose their health. One such actress, who once ruled the Indian film industry with her beauty, is now 55 and living a single life. She earned crores but also fought and won a battle against cancer. This actress is none other than Manisha Koirala.