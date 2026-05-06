- Home
- Entertainment
- Manisha Koirala: 12 Affairs, A Divorce & Cancer Battle: The Unseen Life of a 90s Star
Manisha Koirala: 12 Affairs, A Divorce & Cancer Battle: The Unseen Life of a 90s Star
She was a top Indian film heroine who worked with nearly every major star. Her life has seen many ups and downs, including relationship rumours, a divorce, and a tough cancer battle. Now 55, she lives a single life. Can you guess who she is?
15
Image Credit : Manisha Koirala
The film industry is a world of colours
The film industry always shows us the glitz, glamour, and luxury. But behind the scenes, many stars face terrible hardships. Some lose their wealth, while others lose their health. One such actress, who once ruled the Indian film industry with her beauty, is now 55 and living a single life. She earned crores but also fought and won a battle against cancer. This actress is none other than Manisha Koirala.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : our own
In a film career of 33 years
Manisha Koirala was born in Nepal in 1970. She started her acting career in 1991 with the Bollywood film 'Saudagar'. In her long 33-year career, Manisha has delivered many blockbuster movies. After starting in Bollywood, she also entered the South Indian film industry, acting in several hit Tamil and Telugu films and becoming a huge star there too.
35
Image Credit : our own
How true are the rumours of affairs with 12 stars?
People say Manisha, who romanced many star heroes on screen, had a love affair with 12 men in the film industry. Her alleged love affairs became even more popular than her stardom. Her first relationship was reportedly with Vivek Mushran. After that, the media linked her with Nana Patekar, businessman Cecil Anthony, Rajeev Mulchandani, music director Sandeep Chowta, and Christopher Dorris. Amidst these rumours, she got married, but that relationship did not last long.
45
Image Credit : our own
Divorce within two years of marriage
In 2010, Manisha Koirala married a Nepali businessman named Samrat Dahal. However, their married life did not last long. They got divorced in 2012, just two years after their wedding. She has been living a single life ever since.
55
Image Credit : our own
Manisha Koirala, who conquered cancer
In 2012, doctors diagnosed Manisha with ovarian cancer. Despite the terrifying disease, she stood strong and faced it with great courage. A few years later, she recovered completely. Since then, she has been actively participating in cancer awareness programs to support patients. On January 8, 2018, she launched her autobiography in Mumbai, titled 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life', where she shared her journey of beating cancer.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos