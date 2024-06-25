Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari’s parents both belong to the Hyderabad nobility. The actress’ father Ahsan Hydari was the grandson of Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad.
Irrfan Khan was born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Tonk, Rajasthan. The legendary actor’s mother Saeeda Begum Khan hailed from the royal Tonk Hakim family.
Naseeruddin Shah was born into a family of Nawabs. The veteran actor’s great-great-grandfather was Jan-Fishan Khan, an Afghan warlord who went on to become the Nawab of Sardhana.
Manisha Koirala belongs to the Koirala royal family of Nepal which has also played a prominent role in Nepal politics.
Did you know Kiran Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari are first cousins? While J. Rameshwar Rao is Aditi’s maternal grandfather, the Raja of Wanaparthy is the paternal grandfather of Kiran.
Sagarika Ghatge is a descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, with her father Vijaysinh Ghatge belonging to the royal family of Kagal.
Parveen Babi is another Bollywood celebrity who belonged to a royal family. The actress hailed from the Babi dynasty of Junagadh.