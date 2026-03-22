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Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet: Bollywood Stars Gather to Pay Last Respects (Photos)
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother recently passed away, and a prayer meet was held in her memory. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik attended.
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Image Credit : instagram
Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
A prayer meet was held for Manish Malhotra's mother. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and their daughter Nysa came to pay their respects. Bobby Deol was also spotted at the venue.
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Image Credit : instagram
Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
Sara Ali Khan arrived with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, for the prayer meet. Vicky Kaushal was also seen on this occasion.
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Image Credit : instagram
Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
Gauri Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani were also seen at Manish Malhotra's mother's prayer meet. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani was also spotted at the event.
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Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
Director-producer David Dhawan came with his son, Rohit Dhawan. Music director Anu Malik was also spotted at the prayer meet.
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Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
Filmmaker Apoorva Mehta was seen with his wife at the prayer meet for Manish Malhotra's mother. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also present on the occasion.
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Image Credit : instagram
Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
Radhika Merchant, the Ambanis' younger daughter-in-law, also attended the prayer meet. Actors Meezaan Jaffrey and Urmila Matondkar were also spotted there.
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Image Credit : instagram
Manish Malhotra’s Mother Prayer Meet
Bobby Deol arrived at the prayer meet with his wife Tanya Deol and friend Twinkle Khanna. Comedian Sunil Grover was also seen at the event.
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