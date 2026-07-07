Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt will star in 'Little Five', a film from Anne Hathaway's production company. Set in the 1980s, it's inspired by the Little 500 bicycle race and follows four women who form a team to chase an impossible dream.

Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt are set to star in the feature film 'Little Five', from Anne Hathaway's production company Somewhere Pictures and Pigasus Pictures, reported Deadline. Ian Samuels will direct from a screenplay by Gillian Williams and Paul Shoulberg. Additional casting and production details have not been announced.

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About 'Little Five'

According to the outlet, set against the backdrop of Indiana University in the early 1980s and inspired by the iconic Little 500 bicycle race, 'Little Five' follows four unlikely young women who come together to chase one impossible dream. As they fight for a place in one of America's most storied collegiate sporting traditions, they discover that true greatness isn't achieved alone, and that changing history sometimes begins with a single team. Inspired by true events, the film captures the spirit of an era defined by big dreams, bigger risks, unforgettable music, and the women who helped redefine collegiate athletics.

Meet the Cast

Spencer is known for starring in the breakout hit series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. She won Best Performance at the Tribeca Festival for Good Girl Jane and is currently seen in 'Big Girls Don't Cry', which premiered at Sundance this year.

Greenblatt is best known for her performances in Barbie and Now You See Me: Now You Don't. She is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. (ANI)