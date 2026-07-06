Moritz de Hadeln, former director of the Berlinale, Venice, and Locarno film festivals, has died at 85. He passed away in a Swiss hospital from complications following a recent medical procedure. He directed the Berlinale from 1980 to 2001.

Former Director of the Locarno Film Festival, the Berlinale and Venice Film Festival, Moritz de Hadeln has passed away at 85. According to Variety, the festival director died on Saturday at a hospital in Nyon, Switzerland. Zurich Film Festival CEO Christian Jungen confirmed that de Hadeln suffered from complications following a recent medical procedure.

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Berlinale's Tribute

In a tribute to the late festival director, the official social media handle of Berlinale extended condolences to his family and remembered his contributions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berlinale (@berlinale) "We mourn the passing of Moritz de Hadeln, one of the most influential figures in international film culture. As Director of the Locarno Film Festival, the Berlinale, and later the Venice International Film Festival, he helped shape the landscape of world cinema for more than three decades. During his tenure as Director of the Berlinale from 1980 to 2001, Moritz de Hadeln transformed the festival into one of the leading meeting places for the global film industry," a part of the post read.

An Illustrious Career

Moritz de Hadeln was born in 1940 in Exeter, England. His grandfather, Detlev Freiherr von Hadeln, was a prominent art historian of the Venetian Renaissance. After beginning as a photographer and documentary director, de Hadeln and his wife Erika founded the Nyon International Documentary Film Festival in 1969. Next, from 1972 to 1977, he directed Switzerland's Locarno International Film Festival. Starting from 1980, de Hadeln ran the Berlinale for over 20 years before leaving in 2001. In 2002, he became the Venice Film Festival's first non-Italian artistic director.

International Recognition

Over the years, de Hadeln has served on many international jury panels, including in Karlovy Vary, Venice, Moscow, Montreal, Torino, Tehran, Damascus, Kyiv and Yerevan. He was also a member of the European Film Academy. (ANI)