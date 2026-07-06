Netflix's 'Myron Bolitar' series has cast Colin Woodell as the lead, with KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero in main roles. The show, based on Harlan Coben's novels, follows a former basketball star turned sports agent navigating the high-stakes world.

The streaming giant Netflix's 'Myron Bolitar' drama series has cast its three lead roles. Colin Woodell will star in the title role alongside KJ Apa as Win Lockwood and Diane Guerrero as Esperanza Diaz, reported Variety.

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About the 'Myron Bolitar' Series

Netflix originally announced the series pickup in May as part of their upfront presentation to advertisers. The show is inspired by Harlan Coben's popular 'Myron Bolitar' books, of which 12 have been published. The logline for the show states, "After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar (Woodell) reinvents himself as a sports agent -- using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself."

According to Variety, Bolitar is further described as "A former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end, Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency - MB Sports - on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court." Woodell previously starred in the medical drama 'Pulse' and recently appeared in the comedy series 'I Love LA.' He is also known for starring in the 'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' and for playing Buzz Aldrin in the Greg Berlanti 'Fly Me to the Moon.'

Meet the Co-Stars

Win Lockwood (KJ Apa)

Lockwood is said to be "Born into extraordinary privilege, Win walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he's the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble," as quoted by Variety. Apa is best known for his starring role in the hit series "Riverdale," on which he played Archie Andrews for the show's entire seven-season run.

Esperanza Diaz (Diane Guerrero)

Diaz is described as "A former professional wrestler turned Myron's indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check," as per the character description as quoted by Variety. Guerrero gained fame with her role as Maritza Ramos in the seminal Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," which ran for seven seasons. She is also known for starring in the critically-acclaimed CW show "Jane the Virgin" and the DC series "Doom Patrol" at HBO Max. In film, she provided the voice of Isabela in the smash-hit Disney animated musical "Encanto."

Harlan Coben's Growing Netflix Universe

'Myron Bolitar' is the latest Netflix project based on Coben's work in recent year. The others are: 'Fool Me Once,' 'Run Away,' 'Safe,' 'The Woods,' 'The Innocent,' 'Gone for Good,' 'Stay Close,' 'Hold Tight,' 'The Stranger," "Missing You," "Just One Look," "Caught," and "I Will Find You." (ANI)