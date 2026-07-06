Director Ali Abbas Zafar marked 10 years of his sports drama 'Sultan' by sharing an Instagram post featuring Salman Khan. The 2016 film, also starring Anushka Sharma, was a box office success with hit songs like 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is celebrating 10 years of his Salman Khan starrer sports drama 'Sultan'. Zafar shared an image carousel with glimpses from film theatres on Instagram. He also shared a picture of Salman Khan as his character Sultan Ali Khan.

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"10 year of Sultan @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @yrf and my Lovely Team. Thank you - the love just keeps growing," the filmmaker wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dac0y7rAyZY/

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and shared their reactions as many expressed their fondness for the film. Actor Rajat Bedi commented, "What a beautiful film."

About the 2016 Blockbuster

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Sultan' is a story of a wrestler played by Salman who in a bid to impress a woman wrestler, played by Anushka Sharma, decides to pursue wrestling and ends up becoming successful only to lose his ladylove when things take a bad turn. The film produced by Aditya Chopra was released in 2016. Not only was the film successful at the box office, but it also gave hit tracks like 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' and 'Jag Ghoomeya.'

Salman Khan's Upcoming Film

On the work front for Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming war film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. (ANI)