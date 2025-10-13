- Home
Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Kareena, Kajol & More Bollywood Celebs Dazzle at Party [Photos]
The Diwali celebrations kicked off with Manish Malhotra’s party, where Bollywood stars like Hema Malini, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha dazzled with their stunning fashion choices and festive spirit.
Star-Studded Diwali Glamour
At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in elegant outfits. Kajol also dazzled the crowd, enjoying the festivities alongside her daughter, adding to the star-studded celebration.
Rekha and Gauri Khan’s Stunning Looks
Rekha made a grand entrance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, dressed like a bride in a Kanjivaram saree adorned with heavy jewelry. Gauri Khan looked stunning in a dark red shimmery saree, adding to the festive glamour.
Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha at Diwali Party
Malaika Arora stunned in a skin-colored gown adorned with metallic stars. Sonakshi Sinha posed gracefully alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, adding charm to the festive celebration.
Ishaan Khatter and Arjun Kapoor’s Diwali Looks
Ishaan Khatter looked elegant in a cream churidar pajama-kurta, while Arjun Kapoor kept it sharp in an all-black outfit at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Family Moment
Ayushmann Khurrana attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party with his wife and younger brother, as the trio happily posed together for photographers.
Shilpa Shetty’s Glamorous Presence
Shilpa Shetty's charm was on full display at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She wore an Indo-Western outfit, looking gorgeous. Sidharth Malhotra was also seen in traditional attire.
Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff’s Stylish Look
Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff were also seen at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both sported traditional looks. Karan wore a black kurta with golden work for the occasion.
Dream Girl Hema Malini’s Stunning Presence
Riteish Deshmukh was seen posing for photographers with his wife at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Dream Girl Hema Malini was also spotted at the event.
Neelam Kothari with her Husband
Yesteryear actress Neelam Kothari arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her husband Samir Soni. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in a stylish look.
Vaani Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar’s Glamorous Look
Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown at Manish Malhotra's party. Urmila Matondkar also looked beautiful in a silver shimmery outfit.