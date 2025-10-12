- Home
- Entertainment
- Filmfare Awards 2025: Ananya Panday to Kajol - Bollywood Celebs Dazzle on Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
Filmfare Awards 2025: Ananya Panday to Kajol - Bollywood Celebs Dazzle on Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 took place in Gujarat on Saturday, featuring dazzling celebrity performances and a grand award ceremony. The stunning red carpet looks of Bollywood’s biggest stars also grabbed attention throughout the glamorous evening.
Red Carpet Glam
Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Kajol turned heads at the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet. Ananya and Kriti wowed in elegant off-shoulder gowns, radiating glamour and poise. Kajol opted for timeless elegance, wearing a stunning black shimmery saree that added classic charm to the star-studded evening.
Dapper Duo Alert
Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar turned heads on the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards 2025 with their dashing looks. Both superstars exuded charm and confidence, posing enthusiastically for the cameras and proving once again why they remain among Bollywood’s most stylish leading men.
Kunal Kemmu-Abhishek Bachchan's look
Kunal Kemmu and Abhishek Bachchan made stylish appearances on the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet. Kunal opted for an all-black ensemble, keeping it sleek and classic, while Abhishek stood out in a crisp white suit, adding a touch of contrast and elegance to the star-studded evening.
Zeenat Aman-Priyamani looked beautiful
Zeenat Aman and Priyamani graced the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet with elegance and charm. Zeenat exuded timeless beauty, while Priyamani stunned with her modern glam look. Both stars posed confidently for the shutterbugs, capturing the spotlight with poise and effortless style.
Nitanshi Goel and Sanya Malhotra
Nitanshi Goel and Sanya Malhotra turned heads on the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet with their glamorous presence. Dressed in chic, fashion-forward outfits, both actresses showcased their distinct styles while confidently posing for the cameras, leaving a lasting impression with their elegance and charm.
Navya Naveli Nanda-Anjini Dhawan
On the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet, Navya Naveli Nanda looked graceful in an off-white embroidered saree, exuding elegance with a traditional touch. Anjini Dhawan also made heads turn with her stunning and stylish look, showcasing the new generation's flair for fashion.
Pratibha Ranta and Sunny Leone with her husband
At the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet, Pratibha Ranta from Laapataa Ladies dazzled in an elegant off-shoulder gown. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone turned heads with her chic look, accompanied by her husband, showcasing a perfect blend of style and grace.
Huma Qureshi in a saree
At the Filmfare Awards 2025 red carpet, Rajkummar Rao and Siddhant Chaturvedi impressed in sharp suits, while Huma Qureshi stood out in a dazzling, star-studded saree, adding glamour to the evening.