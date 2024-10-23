Manish Malhotra's Diwali party: Rekha, Kiara and more dazzle in stunning outfits

Bollywood stars lit up Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. From Rekha's timeless elegance to Kiara and Sidharth's stunning couple style, everyone made a fashionable statement.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

Bollywood's Diwali party season has begun. Last night, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his home. 70-year-old Rekha arrived dressed like a bride. She wore an orange Banarasi saree, a maang tikka, heavy earrings, and bangles.

article_image2

Kiara Advani arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple wore outfits in almost the same color. Both looked amazing.

article_image3

Salman Khan's sister and brother-in-law, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, were also seen at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both impressed everyone with their looks.

article_image4

Shahid Kapoor was seen with his wife Mira Rajput at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both wore matching golden-silver outfits. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri was seen in a black saree with a golden border.

article_image5

Sanjay Kapoor was spotted with his wife Maheep Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The couple posed for the photographers.

article_image6

Disha Patani looked stunning in a golden saree and nude makeup at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Kartik Aaryan was seen in a black traditional outfit.

article_image7

Angad Bedi arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with his wife Neha Dhupia. The couple was seen in a traditional look. Pooja Hegde also looked very beautiful on this occasion.

article_image8

Huma Qureshi and Fatima Sana Shaikh posed for photographers with smiles at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

 

