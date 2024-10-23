Manish Malhotra's Diwali party: Rekha, Kiara and more dazzle in stunning outfits

Bollywood stars lit up Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. From Rekha's timeless elegance to Kiara and Sidharth's stunning couple style, everyone made a fashionable statement.

Bollywood's Diwali party season has begun. Last night, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his home. 70-year-old Rekha arrived dressed like a bride. She wore an orange Banarasi saree, a maang tikka, heavy earrings, and bangles.

Kiara Advani arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple wore outfits in almost the same color. Both looked amazing.

Salman Khan's sister and brother-in-law, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, were also seen at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both impressed everyone with their looks.

Shahid Kapoor was seen with his wife Mira Rajput at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both wore matching golden-silver outfits. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri was seen in a black saree with a golden border.

Sanjay Kapoor was spotted with his wife Maheep Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The couple posed for the photographers.

Disha Patani looked stunning in a golden saree and nude makeup at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Kartik Aaryan was seen in a black traditional outfit.

Angad Bedi arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with his wife Neha Dhupia. The couple was seen in a traditional look. Pooja Hegde also looked very beautiful on this occasion.

Huma Qureshi and Fatima Sana Shaikh posed for photographers with smiles at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

