- Home
- Entertainment
- Suriya 46 Update: Mamitha Baiju Plays 20-Year-Old Opposite Suriya in Unconventional Love Story
Suriya 46 Update: Mamitha Baiju Plays 20-Year-Old Opposite Suriya in Unconventional Love Story
Mamitha Baiju continues her rapid rise in Tamil cinema. In Suriya 46, she stars opposite Suriya in an unconventional age-gap love story, raising excitement with Ghajini-inspired shades and a summer 2026 release.
Mamitha Baiju’s Rapid Rise
Mamitha Baiju’s rise has been swift and striking. After winning hearts across languages with Premalu, she has become a sought-after name in Tamil cinema. Among her upcoming projects is Vijay’s final film and several big banners, proving her growing pan-Indian appeal and steady transition into mainstream stardom at a remarkably young stage of her career.
Suriya 46 Takes Shape
One of Mamitha’s most talked-about films stars Suriya and is directed by Venky Atluri. Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film marks Suriya’s 46th project. The producer revealed it is an unconventional love story, featuring Suriya as a 45-year-old opposite Mamitha’s 20-year-old character, exploring emotional depth, age-gap dynamics, maturity, vulnerability, conflict, empathy, growth.
Ghajini Shades Raise Curiosity
Adding to the excitement, Naga Vamsi hinted that Suriya’s role carries shades of Sanjay Ramasamy from Ghajini. This revelation has heightened curiosity among fans. Venky Atluri is expected to sensitively explore whether love can truly exist between two individuals separated by a significant age difference, while balancing emotion, realism, social perception, morality, longing, acceptance, complexity.
GOTT Deal and Release Plans
The film has already secured strong pre-release buzz, with Netflix acquiring its OTT rights. It will stream 35 to 40 days after theatrical release. Featuring Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Bhavani Sre, with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film is scheduled for a summer 2026 release.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.