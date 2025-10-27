Raveena Tandon joins Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri. The announcement came on her birthday, making it extra special. The film releases in Summer 2026.

Actor Raveena Tandon has officially joined the cast of Tamil superstar Suriya's upcoming film 'Suriya 46', directed by Venky Atluri.

The makers made the official announcement on Sunday, on the occasion of Raveena's birthday, making it an extra special day for the actor and her fans.

Taking to social media, the production team extended warm birthday wishes to Raveena along with the announcement. "Wishing the ever-graceful @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday - Team #Suriya46. So glad to have you on board and looking forward to an amazing journey ahead," the makers wrote.

The film, touted as one of the most anticipated Tamil releases, officially went on floors in May this year with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad.

The makers shared the news on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating, "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theatres Summer 2026!" Sithara Entertainments wrote on X.

<br>The film features GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, while Mamitha Baiju has been roped in as the female lead. Radhika Sarathkumar is also on board in a key role.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Meanwhile, as Raveena celebrated her birthday on October 26, fans and friends poured in birthday wishes for the actress. Her daughter, Rasha, shared a string of pictures of her mother's old photos, showing the 'Mohra 'actor youthful and radiant in a glamorous avatar. It also featured a younger Rasha looking adorable as she posed for pictures with her mother.</p><p>Raveena has been happily married to noted film exhibitor Anil Thadani since February 2004. The two are parents to their daughter, Rasha, and son, Ranbir. Raveena has also adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya.</p><p>Apart from Suriya 46, Raveena is gearing up for her next Bollywood outing in the comedy-drama Welcome 3, part of the popular Welcome franchise. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal. (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p><p> </p>