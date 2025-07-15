Image Credit : social media

True reunion: The viewers have been waiting for a decade to see both lead in a movie since Mohanlal's cameo in Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013) would be the first real reunion.

High expectations: "Big film in terms of the star cast", said Mohanlal in consonance with both scale and gravitas.

Mahesh Narayanan on spotlight: International stories like Take Off and Malik are his credit with gripping narratives, so in title-logically, it raises hopes for a political/drama thriller.