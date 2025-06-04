Mohanlal's blockbuster hit, Chotta Mumbai, returns to theaters with enhanced 4K Dolby Atmos technology. The re-release comes after persistent fan demand, promising an immersive cinematic experience.

Kochi: Mohanlal's superhit film, Chotta Mumbai, is making a comeback. Originally released in 2007 and directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film is returning to theaters with upgraded 4K Dolby Atmos technology. Mohanlal himself announced the re-release with a special video. In the video shared on social media, Mohanlal acknowledges the persistent requests from fans for the re-release. He assures viewers that the remastered version will offer a superior theatrical experience.

“Chotta Mumbai is hitting the screens again after 18 years in a new form. It will be a great theatrical experience as you expected,” Mohanlal said in a video.

This re-release has been highly anticipated by Mohanlal fans. The film will hit theaters again on June 6th, with the first show scheduled for 10 AM, as confirmed by Anwar Rasheed.

Chotta Mumbai is the only film Anwar Rasheed has directed with Mohanlal. However, it was a highly entertaining venture. Penned by Benny P. Nayarambalam, the film boasted vibrant characters and engaging storylines. A stellar cast joined Mohanlal, including Kalabhavan Mani as the antagonist, Nateshan, opposite Mohanlal's Vasco da Gama, affectionately called 'Thala' by his friends.

Bhavana played the female lead. The film also featured Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bijukuttan, Sai Kumar, Rajan P. Dev, Vinayakan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Mallika Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cochin Haneefa, Bheeman Raghu, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, Sanusha, Geetha Vijayan, Ramu, Kunchan, Narayanan Kutty, Santhosh Jogi, Biju Pappan, Kochupreman, Nisha Sarang, and Shakeela.

Mohanlal fans have often screened Chotta Mumbai during their gatherings in recent years. Following the re-releases of Spadikam, Devadoothan, and Manichitrathazhu, Chotta Mumbai is the latest Mohanlal film to get a theatrical revival. The film is known for its high repeat value and is also a hit on television.