Making a bold style statement, Malavika commands attention in a striking all-black ensemble. The look features a glossy, strapless corset bodice paired with a floor-length draped satin skirt, gathered elegantly at the waist to create a sculptural silhouette. Chunky gold cuffs, statement earrings and rings introduce a striking metallic contrast to the monochromatic ensemble. Completing the look with wet-look slicked-back hair and smoky eye makeup, Malavika embraces a fierce, high-fashion aesthetic that is impossible to miss.

From intricately embellished festive ensembles and timeless Banarasi weaves to contemporary streetwear, sculptural eveningwear and statement silhouettes, Malavika Mohanan continues to showcase her versatility and fashion-forward sensibilities. Whether embracing the richness of traditional Indian wear or experimenting with bold modern designs, she brings a distinct personality to every look, making her seven fashion moments of 2026 truly worth revisiting.