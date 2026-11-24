Bigg Boss fame Aishwarya Shindogi and Shishir Shastry are set to tie the knot in February following their engagement. The couple is preparing for the next chapter of their relationship as wedding plans take shape.

Aishwarya Shindogi and Shishir Shastry met on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. They made plenty of headlines with their close bond. The couple is now ready to step into the most beautiful phase of their lives. They recently got engaged and shared the sweet news with their fans. They are currently busy with wedding preparations. Shishir Shastry has also answered the one question all fans kept asking. He confirmed the couple will tie the knot in February next year.

Aishwarya Shindogi and Shishir Shastry stood out as strong contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. They grabbed the viewers' attention with their personalities and chemistry during the show. Fans continued to discuss their relationship even after they stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. The couple finally put an end to the curiosity and made their relationship official. They hosted a grand engagement ceremony in Bengaluru in the presence of family members, close relatives, and friends.

February wedding and preparations begin now!

Fans started asking just one question the moment the engagement photos came out. When are Aishwarya and Shishir getting married? Shishir Shastry himself has now answered this question. He told the media that they have decided to get married in February next year. The couple has already started planning for the big day.

The exact wedding date is still not final. The couple will likely announce the date, venue, and other details in the coming days. Fans are thrilled to know the wedding will take place in February. They are eager to see the Bigg Boss house connection turn into a real-life marriage.

No kalyana mantapa, couple opts for a Shiva temple wedding!

Another special detail about this couple's wedding is catching everyone's attention. A celebrity wedding usually brings to mind a lavish kalyana mantapa, a grand stage, thousands of guests, and rich decorations. Aishwarya and Shishir want to celebrate their marriage differently.

The couple wants to start their married life with the blessings of Uma-Maheshwara at a Shiva temple. Shishir shared their decision to have a traditional wedding in the presence of God. Their wedding ceremony will give more importance to spirituality and tradition.

No reception, no sangeet! So what is the new plan?

The pre-wedding event is also creating a lot of curiosity. Families usually organize a sangeet or a reception before the wedding. Aishwarya and Shishir do not want to use these traditional names for their special event.

Shishir Shastry spoke about this and said they plan to organize a special event before the wedding. He mentioned they want to give it a good and meaningful name. The couple is currently discussing how to organize this event.

They are planning this program to share their happiness with family, friends, and close ones. They have kept the event format and its name a secret for now. This has increased the excitement around their pre-wedding celebrations.

One day of special celebration, next day wedding at Shiva temple!

Shishir explained that they will host the special event on the day before the wedding. They will hold the marriage ceremony at a Shiva temple the very next day. They plan to exchange garlands in the presence of Uma-Maheshwara, take the blessings of elders, and start their new life.

The couple will spend happy moments with friends and family before the wedding. They will then begin their married life with God's blessings the next day. Fans are appreciating their thought of giving special meaning to their life's big moment instead of choosing grand luxury.

A beautiful journey from Bigg Boss to marriage!

Aishwarya Shindogi and Shishir Shastry found fame through Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11. They are now ready for a new chapter in their lives. Fans never lost interest in this couple even after the reality show ended. People discussed their relationship multiple times. The couple has now given a clear message about their future through their engagement. They are fully involved in wedding preparations.

Aishwarya and Shishir started their journey with a simple introduction in the Bigg Boss house. They have now reached the happy stage of marriage. Fans are already excited about the February wedding date, the Shiva temple venue, and the unique pre-wedding event. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see when the couple will reveal the exact wedding date, the temple location, and the name of the special event.