Sooraj Barjatya has shared an update on his much-awaited film Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman Khan, revealing that the project needs more time as the filmmaker continues working on its story.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has finally shared an update on his much-awaited collaboration with Salman Khan, titled Prem Ki Shaadi. The director, who has delivered several memorable films with the superstar, revealed that audiences will have to wait a little longer for their reunion. He also explained why he wants to take his time developing the right story for Salman.

Sooraj Barjatya Says Salman Khan's Film Needs More Time

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan share a successful professional association that began with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Their collaboration continued with popular films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the duo reunite on screen. However, the filmmaker believes their next collaboration needs a suitable story that matches Salman's current age and screen persona.

In an earlier conversation with India Today, Barjatya addressed the delay and said, "Thoda waqt hai (There’s still time to that film)." He also revealed that the team was working on the story and that the script needed to be age-appropriate for Salman.

The director had previously explained that he could not simply recreate a film like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. Instead, he wanted to present a love story that suited the actor and his journey.

Sooraj Barjatya's Next Film Is Yeh Prem Mol Liya

While Prem Ki Shaadi continues to take shape, Sooraj Barjatya has shifted his immediate focus to Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

Interestingly, Ayushmann plays a character named Prem in the upcoming family entertainer. In a recent interview with India Today, Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan is happy with Ayushmann playing the iconic character.

The filmmaker also clarified that his next project with Salman is still in the pipeline. As of now, there is no confirmed release date or official production timeline for Prem Ki Shaadi.

For fans who have been waiting for another Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya film since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), the reunion remains one of Bollywood's most anticipated collaborations.

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