Malaika Arora spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Vijay at AP Dhillon concert; photos go viral

Malaika Arora shared a romantic selfie with rumoured beau Rahul Vijay at AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai. Malaika was formerly dated Arjun Kapoor.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

Malaika Arora has stirred romantic suspicions with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay. The actress, who just ended her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, was spotted on a dinner date with him last week. She was photographed with him again on Saturday night at an AP Dhillon performance.

article_image2

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star stole the spotlight at the event. She not only joined Dhillon on stage during the event, but her selfie with Rahul afterwards is gaining attention.

article_image3

Malaika took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself and Rahul cuddling while posing together. She uploaded the snapshot alongside the song “With You." Rahul first shared the photo. The stylist also pumped up Malaika by posting a photo of her having a great time during the show. “Wait, was it a Malaika concert?" he captioned the post. 
 

article_image4

Malaika Arora has kept fans on their toes with her Instagram Stories. Since Arjun Kapoor acknowledged their split at the Singham Again promotional event, she has sent mysterious signals on social media.

article_image5

Malaika tweeted a funny photo alluding to her situation following her divorce with actor Arjun Kapoor. The post, “My status right now: in a relationship, single, hehehe," clearly highlighted the single option.

article_image6

For those who are unaware, Arjun Kapoor addressed his relationship status during a promotional event for Singham Again in November, confirming that he is now single. In a viral video of the occasion, he encouraged the audience, "Abhi single hoon main, relax." 

article_image7

While neither Malaika nor Arjun had officially announced their breakup, reports about it had been swirling for months, with insiders claiming they had "run their course" as a pair but would still respect each other's privacy.

