Malaika Arora spotted with mystery man post split with Arjun Kapoor? Here's what we know

The public has taken an active interest in Malaika’s interactions with the unidentified man, leading to widespread speculation about a possible relationship. Fans and media alike continue to discuss whether this marks a new chapter in her love life

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Malaika Arora’s relationships have long been a subject of fascination and debate on social media. Previously married to Arbaaz Khan, she later found love with actor Arjun Kapoor. Their relationship was made official on social media and frequently showcased through public appearances. However, recent reports suggest that the duo has parted ways, a claim further corroborated by Arjun Kapoor acknowledging his single status

Malaika was recently seen in Mumbai, accompanied by a mystery man. She appeared radiant, dressed in a chic blue faux leather short jumpsuit paired with a black bag. Completing her look with subtle makeup and a messy bun, Malaika reportedly looked visibly cheerful, sparking speculation about her personal life

On August 20, 2024, Malaika shared a montage from her Paris trip on Instagram. The video included glimpses of her walking through the airport, a view of clouds from her plane, and memorable moments in Paris. One frame that grabbed attention featured a Polaroid of Malaika posing with a mystery man, further fueling rumors of a new romance

