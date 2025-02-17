Malaika Arora shines in stylish embellished bodycon dress; Check PHOTOS

Malaika Arora looks stunning in her new photoshoot pictures. She is seen wearing a bodycon dress, which is being praised by internet users.

article_image1
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Malaika Arora's captivating beauty

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood diva whose beauty and fitness are admired by everyone. Even at 51, her grace is captivating. Her new pictures have surfaced, and people can't take their eyes off her.

article_image2

Malaika Arora's new photoshoot

Malaika Arora recently shared stunning glimpses from her new photoshoot on social media, captivating fans with her chic looks and stylish poses. Check out the latest pictures online.

 

article_image3

Malaika Arora's bold caption

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "If you follow all the rules, you miss all the fun."

article_image4

Malaika Arora in a bodycon dress

In the pictures, Malaika Arora looks absolutely gorgeous in a figure-hugging bodycon dress, exuding confidence and elegance. Her stylish look is turning heads on social media.

article_image5

Details of Malaika's stunning dress

Malaika's dress is special because it is made on a sheer base and has shiny sequins and intricate beadwork, making it even more stunning.

article_image6

Designer of Malaika's dress

Malaika Arora’s stunning bodycon dress is designed by Yousef Al Jasmi, a renowned Kuwait-based fashion designer. The dress perfectly complements her glamorous and chic look.

article_image7

Fans react to Malaika's photos

People are showering Malaika Arora with compliments on her pictures. Many internet users have shown their love with emojis like red hearts and fire.

article_image8

User comments on Malaika's look

One internet user commented on Malaika's pictures, "Hot mommy." Another user wrote, "Oh my princess." One user commented, "Bomb." Another wrote, "Oh my god! Just look."

article_image9

About Malaika Arora's personal life

Malaika Arora is the mother of 22-year-old son Arhaan Khan. She was married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan for almost 20 years (from 1998 to 2017). She was in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor from 2016 to 2024.

