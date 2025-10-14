Image Credit : instagram

Malaika swears by home-cooked meals. Her diet is simple, filled with local, whole foods, and she avoids processed or packaged items. One of her tricks? Portion control. She often eats from a small bowl (not a plate) to naturally eat less without feeling deprived. Ghee is a daily staple, she starts her mornings with it, calling it her personal superfood. She also avoids late-night eating, often sticking to an early dinner by 7 PM.