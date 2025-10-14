Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently opened up about how her son, Arhaan Khan, often critiques her dance performances with honest and playful feedback. She shared that his candid remarks, though blunt, bring laughter and keep their mother-son bond.

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is known for her fabulous dance moves and electrifying performances. While she has a huge fan following that loves her style, her worst critic seems to be her very own son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika revealed how her son Arhaan is unerringly honest in voicing his opinions. “He tells me, ‘You can’t dance like that,’” she laughed, confirming Arhaan’s cut-throat honesty. In the wake of that, young Arhaan’s comments come with the biggest dose of honesty that leaves Malaika amused yet propelling her to put her best foot forward in her dance acts.

An honest view from Arhaan adds to its charm. "While many people openly praise my moves, to Arhaan my critique feels different, coming from someone who really cares about me," noted Malaika.

Mother-Son Moments Off the Stage

These moments shed light on the fun-loving personal side of Malaika Arora, who hardly ever reveals this side to the public. Being far removed from the Bollywood glamour, Arhaan's funny honesty is a source of laughter in their everyday life. Malaika mentioned that sometimes, she practices her steps just to impress him, which shows that small milestones strengthen their affinity.

She clarified that Arhaan’s critiques are not mean but observational and funny. Their humorous exchanges reflect their concrete relationship, while Arhaan’s innocent honesty keeps Malaika grounded amid extravagant fame.

Taking Feedback in Stride

For Malaika Arora, getting criticized by someone she loves is a double edged sword; difficult but motivating. She revealed that it might feel somewhat awkward at the outset, but she has learned to appreciate it, treating Arhaan’s comments as her avenue to better honing her dance ability. This indicates her humility and eagerness to improve, aspects buttressed by her vast experience as a performer in bollywood.