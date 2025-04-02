user
user icon

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision

At National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stocks of Tata Consumer, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, ONGC emerged as the major gainers. HUL, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the major losers at the NSE at the opening of the trade.

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 2, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

The Indian stock markets opened marginally higher on Wednesday, witnessing gains in the banking and IT sector stocks, as the market participants are eagerly waiting the US tariff scheduled to be announcements on April 2. At the opening of the trade today in the markets, the Sensex stayed at 76,136.09, up 111.58 points or 0.15 per cent while the Nifty was at 23,196.20 up 30.50 points or 0.13 per cent.

At National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stocks of Tata Consumer, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, ONGC emerged as the major gainers. HUL, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the major losers at the NSE at the opening of the trade.

Also read: West Bengal govt releases updated leave policy for April; check details

"Liberation Day will not liberate the markets from uncertainty , rollbacks , retaliations and the spectre of a full blown trade war . T- Day is not victory from uncertainty day," said Ajay Bagga observing the market's mood.

He, however, added that the markets have drawn a line on how much the impact will be and are treading water in wait and watch mode. "India will also get hit by 20% tariffs in the US tariffs and will then have to negotiate a part by part deal over the next few months. Damage done to Indian exporters already so more falls should be limited but we are not making that bet , instead we are conserving capital and waiting this one out," he added.

Observing the markets, Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities said, "Yesterday's drop in the Nifty has delayed and weakened the tactical bull case that began at 21964, but is far from negating it. For the day, vital support lies in the 23090 - 23141 zone with a downside extension in the 22800-22900 zone, which represents a long-term bull/bear threshold of sorts. The 50-day moving average is starting to flatten near 23000, so that's another major support level to watch. Bulls will be back in play only above 23565."

Also read: West Bengal govt offers special electricity bill discounts; check eligibility

According to the experts, the market will stay under pressure as it awaits the details of the Trump tariff scheduled to be implemented from April 2. Experts stated that the Trump tariff announcement is a major event now which will be the main focus of the market participants.

However, the markets have discounted the impact, but the reality will seem worse initially and then improve as concessions and exclusions are announced.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vuzix Bags $500K Order For Its Smart Glasses From Augmex: Retail Turns Bullish Despite Stock Decline

Vuzix Bags $500K Order For Its Smart Glasses From Augmex: Retail Turns Bullish Despite Stock Decline

Meta AI Chief Joelle Pineau Set To Exit After 8-Year Stint: Retail Mood Tempers Amid Tariff Threat

Meta AI Chief Joelle Pineau Set To Exit After 8-Year Stint: Retail Mood Tempers Amid Tariff Threat

CoreWeave Stock Picks Up Steam After Muted Debut: Retail Still Has Mixed Feelings

CoreWeave Stock Picks Up Steam After Muted Debut: Retail Still Has Mixed Feelings

J&J Retail Traders Unfazed By Court Rejecting 3rd Talc Settlement, But Analyst Sees Stock Pullback Risk

J&J Retail Traders Unfazed By Court Rejecting 3rd Talc Settlement, But Analyst Sees Stock Pullback Risk

Ulta Beauty Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrade, Retail Bearishness Little Changed

Ulta Beauty Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrade, Retail Bearishness Little Changed

Recent Stories

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations dmn

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

"Waqf Amendment Bill being introduced in interest of country": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ddr

Waqf Amendment Bill in national interest, opposition driven by politics: Kiren Rijiju

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home HRD

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home

Kerala: Tribal boy gokul found hanging in Wayanad kalpetta police station; school records confirm he was minor anr

Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Israel announces to intensify Gaza operation, seize large territories and target Hamas infrastructure ddr

Israel's Gaza operation to intensify with territorial gains and strikes on Hamas infrastructure

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon