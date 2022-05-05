Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth

Kriti Sanon has finally spoken out about the relationship rumours surrounding Kartik Aaryan. This is what the stunning actress had to say about her co-star in Shehzada.

The story of Kartik Aaryan's link-ups continues. He has recently been linked to Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon had shared a video of the two on social media, and it went viral. They were dubbed "Kariti" by fans. Everyone started to wonder if the attractive couple was dating in real life.

Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

In an interview with a news outlet, Kriti Sanon addressed the subject. People's demand for knowledge, she added, led to such assumptions. Kriti Sanon stated that she was unsure if social media was beneficial or detrimental to society. She expressed her ambivalence about it.

Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon stated that such rumours no longer upset her. In truth, she said that her life was mundane and not as exciting as the headlines suggested. "I wish my life was as intriguing as it seemed," she was quoted as saying. She acknowledged that being a celebrity meant she was constantly scrutinised, and that it was an unavoidable aspect of the job. Every headline, she claimed, was scrutinised on social media. Such rumours, according to Kriti Sanon, are very ephemeral and fade away quickly. She believes that both good and negative publicity is transient.



Kriti Sanon

Shehzada, Ganapath, Bhediya, and Adipurush are just a few of the actress's notable films. Kartik Aaryan's rumoured romances with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have made news. He was also related to Ananya Panday. Also Read: Did you know Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is not a Malayali by birth? Read this

