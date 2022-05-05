Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth

    First Published May 5, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon has finally spoken out about the relationship rumours surrounding Kartik Aaryan. This is what the stunning actress had to say about her co-star in Shehzada.

    The story of Kartik Aaryan's link-ups continues. He has recently been linked to Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon had shared a video of the two on social media, and it went viral. They were dubbed "Kariti" by fans. Everyone started to wonder if the attractive couple was dating in real life. 

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    In an interview with a news outlet, Kriti Sanon addressed the subject. People's demand for knowledge, she added, led to such assumptions. Kriti Sanon stated that she was unsure if social media was beneficial or detrimental to society. She expressed her ambivalence about it.

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Kriti Sanon stated that such rumours no longer upset her. In truth, she said that her life was mundane and not as exciting as the headlines suggested. "I wish my life was as intriguing as it seemed," she was quoted as saying. She acknowledged that being a celebrity meant she was constantly scrutinised, and that it was an unavoidable aspect of the job. Every headline, she claimed, was scrutinised on social media. Such rumours, according to Kriti Sanon, are very ephemeral and fade away quickly. She believes that both good and negative publicity is transient. 
     

    Kriti Sanon

    Shehzada, Ganapath, Bhediya, and Adipurush are just a few of the actress's notable films. Kartik Aaryan's rumoured romances with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have made news. He was also related to Ananya Panday. Also Read: Did you know Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is not a Malayali by birth? Read this

    Kriti Sanon

    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dated for a few months before calling it quits. They appeared to want to concentrate on their jobs. Last year, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan had broken up amicably, which had an impact on the film Dostana 2. Also Read: WHAT! Sai Pallavi is getting married? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details RBA

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken here is his recipe drb

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

    Box Office Report Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April Bollywood share is just 12.48 per cent

    Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse

    Recent Stories

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech - adt

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

    India s jet flying in reverse destined to crash predicts Arundhati Roy gcw

    India's jet flying in reverse, 'destined to crash', predicts Arundhati Roy

    football Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid snt

    Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid

    Super mom saves her son from drowning; video goes viral - gps

    ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry - adt

    Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon