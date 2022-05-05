Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s wedding on the cards?

    First Published May 5, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Malaika Arora has opened up on her ‘future’ plans with beau Arjun Kapoor. Will they be the next Bollywood couple to get married? Find out.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never shied away from talking about their relationship. In fact, they have always shunned trolls trying to target them for their relationship. Malaika and Arjun have also indulged in social media PDA (and offline too) quite a few times. Malaika, who was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaz Khan, fell in love with Arjun after her divorce. The actress has now spoken up about Arjun and her plans, and what the future holds for the two of them.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Ever since the time Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor got into a relationship, the two have been head-over-heels in love with each other. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Malaika said, “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other."

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Malaika Arora, while talking about her further with Arun Kapoor, further said, “We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship.”

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    “I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” Malaika Arora added.

    ALSO READ: International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Malaika Arora married Arbaaz in the year 1998. After almost two decades of their marriage, the two decide to call it quits. The ex-couple has a son, Arhaan Khan, from their marriage. Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent him.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Meanwhile, a few months ago, there were rumours that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have called it quits. However, it took one post and a witty caption for Arjun to shut the rumours.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details RBA

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken here is his recipe drb

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

    Box Office Report Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April Bollywood share is just 12.48 per cent

    Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse

    Recent Stories

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech - adt

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

    India s jet flying in reverse destined to crash predicts Arundhati Roy gcw

    India's jet flying in reverse, 'destined to crash', predicts Arundhati Roy

    Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth RBA

    Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth

    football Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid snt

    Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon