Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s wedding on the cards?

Malaika Arora has opened up on her ‘future’ plans with beau Arjun Kapoor. Will they be the next Bollywood couple to get married? Find out.

Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never shied away from talking about their relationship. In fact, they have always shunned trolls trying to target them for their relationship. Malaika and Arjun have also indulged in social media PDA (and offline too) quite a few times. Malaika, who was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaz Khan, fell in love with Arjun after her divorce. The actress has now spoken up about Arjun and her plans, and what the future holds for the two of them.

Ever since the time Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor got into a relationship, the two have been head-over-heels in love with each other. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Malaika said, “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other."

Malaika Arora, while talking about her further with Arun Kapoor, further said, “We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship.” ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event

“I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” Malaika Arora added. ALSO READ: International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers

Malaika Arora married Arbaaz in the year 1998. After almost two decades of their marriage, the two decide to call it quits. The ex-couple has a son, Arhaan Khan, from their marriage. Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent him.

