Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva who previously had a long-term romance with actor Arjun Kapoor, began seeing him in 2018. However, they separated ways in 2024, which surprised everyone.

The pair was frequently targeted because of their roughly 12-year age difference, with Malaika being older than Arjun. Years after their separation, the Chaiyya Chaiyya diva opened out about it, confessing that she had feelings of wrath, sadness, and disappointment.