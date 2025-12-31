Malaika Arora Calls Early Marriage a Mistake, Urges Women to Live Life First
MALAIKA ARORA ON WHY WOMEN SHOULD NOT MARRY TOO EARLY
Malaika Arora has spoken candidly about marriage and personal growth, advising women not to rush into marriage at a young age. Reflecting on her own life, she admitted that marrying early was not the right decision for her. She shared that women should first experience life, understand themselves, and build emotional and financial independence before deciding to settle down. While she acknowledged that her marriage gave her meaningful moments, especially the joy of becoming a mother early, she believes that personal freedom and self-discovery are equally important before taking such a big step.
HER THOUGHTS ON DIVORCE AND THE INSTITUTION OF MARRIAGE
Opening up about her separation from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika explained that although their marriage did not last, it did not leave her bitter. She clarified that she still believes in the idea of marriage but does not feel compelled to be part of it again. According to her, marriage may work for some but is not necessarily meant for everyone. She expressed contentment with her current life and shared that she does not actively seek marriage, though she remains open to the possibility if it happens naturally.
LOVE, CONTENTMENT AND MOVING FORWARD
Malaika also spoke about love beyond marriage, stating that she continues to value emotional connection and companionship. She shared that she enjoys loving and being loved and believes in nurturing meaningful relationships. Having experienced marriage and relationships, she feels fulfilled and at peace with where she stands today. She emphasised that happiness does not always have to follow conventional paths and that personal fulfilment can exist outside traditional definitions of settling down.
