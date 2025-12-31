Image Credit : instagram

Opening up about her separation from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika explained that although their marriage did not last, it did not leave her bitter. She clarified that she still believes in the idea of marriage but does not feel compelled to be part of it again. According to her, marriage may work for some but is not necessarily meant for everyone. She expressed contentment with her current life and shared that she does not actively seek marriage, though she remains open to the possibility if it happens naturally.