  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking, did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Latest buzz suggests that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship might be going through a rough patch; read this

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    Bollywood's most talked-about couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, are again in the news. But this time, it is not because of their romantic vacay or lovey-Dovey social media posts, but that that couple has allegedly chosen to end their relationship. 
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    Yes, according to an entertainment website, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who made their relationship Insta official last year and have openly talked about each other, might not be together anymore. Recently, Arjun and Malaika addressed the age gap matter that many social media users discuss and are not bothered by the trolls. 
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    It is reported that Arjun has not met Malaika for many days even though he was spotted outside his sister Rhea Kapoor's house, which is very near to Arora's place. Malaika has also not stepped out of her house and has decided to isolate herself.
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    A close source has also added that Arjun always visits Malaika's house when he is nearby. But this time, he decided not to visit her house. Also, they were not spotted for dinner or coffee dates in the city from the last few weeks.
     

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    Hence the source said that it might be clearly hinting that all is not well between Arjun and Malla. However, we think it is because of Covid 19 and that Arjun was recently teated positive with the virus. We hope that Arjun and Malaika sort their differences because this split news can break many fans' hearts. Also Read: Malaika Arora chills in bikini; Arjun Kapoor enjoys view of Maldives' beach (Pictures)

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for more than three years and strong. They recently went for a vacay in the Maldives and shared amazing pictures and videos on their Instagram pages.  Also Read: Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland RCB

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Lata Mangeshkar sister Usha Mangeshkar says Didi unlikely to get discharged soon drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar says ‘Didi unlikely to get discharged soon’

    Hollywood Burke Shelly Budgie singer and bassist dies at 71 drb

    Burke Shelly, ‘Budgie’ singer and bassist, dies at 71

    Recent Stories

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid; to wear No.19 worn by Aguero, Messi

    PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee

    UP Election 2022: Bidhuna BJP MLA denies daughter's abduction claim, 'with Swami Prasad Maurya, will join SP'-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Bidhuna MLA denies daughter's ‘abduction’ claim, ‘with Swami Prasad Maurya, will join SP'

    UP Election 2022: Curious case of BJP MLA's 'kidnapping' in Auraiya

    UP Election 2022: Curious case of BJP MLA's 'kidnapping' in Auraiya

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland RCB

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon