Shocking, did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know

Latest buzz suggests that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship might be going through a rough patch; read this

Bollywood's most talked-about couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, are again in the news. But this time, it is not because of their romantic vacay or lovey-Dovey social media posts, but that that couple has allegedly chosen to end their relationship.



Yes, according to an entertainment website, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who made their relationship Insta official last year and have openly talked about each other, might not be together anymore. Recently, Arjun and Malaika addressed the age gap matter that many social media users discuss and are not bothered by the trolls.



It is reported that Arjun has not met Malaika for many days even though he was spotted outside his sister Rhea Kapoor's house, which is very near to Arora's place. Malaika has also not stepped out of her house and has decided to isolate herself.



A close source has also added that Arjun always visits Malaika's house when he is nearby. But this time, he decided not to visit her house. Also, they were not spotted for dinner or coffee dates in the city from the last few weeks.



Hence the source said that it might be clearly hinting that all is not well between Arjun and Malla. However, we think it is because of Covid 19 and that Arjun was recently teated positive with the virus. We hope that Arjun and Malaika sort their differences because this split news can break many fans' hearts. Also Read: Malaika Arora chills in bikini; Arjun Kapoor enjoys view of Maldives' beach (Pictures)