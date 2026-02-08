Malaika Arora Supports Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor After His Heartfelt Post
Recently, Arjun's emotional post shared on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birthday has made everyone on social media teary-eyed. Even though years have passed since he lost his mother, her memory still haunts Arjun.
"Life has been cruel to me": Arjun Kapoor tears up remembering his mom. How did ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora react? The actor is currently facing a tough time.
Recently, an emotional post shared by Arjun on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birthday has made everyone on social media teary-eyed. Her memory still haunts him.
Sharing an old photo with his mom, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Mom... Life has been a bit cruel lately, but I'll stand up stronger. You taught me how to face challenges."
Many Bollywood celebrities showered love under Arjun Kapoor's emotional post. But what caught everyone's attention was the reaction of his ex-girlfriend, Malaika Arora.
Malaika Arora, who dated him for six years and recently broke up, showed her support by posting a red heart emoji. Their mutual respect is the talk of B-town.
Arjun's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, passed away in 2012 from cancer. After her death, Arjun felt lonely and stressed. He says her teachings inspire him now.
On the film front, Arjun was in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi.' But his personal life and this interaction with Malaika are making more news. Netizens are praising his ex's gesture.
