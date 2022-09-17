Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Amrita to follow Kim Kardashian and her sister's path; so get set for desi version of 'KUWTK'

    Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora will collaborate for the upcoming series 'Arora Sisters'. We will gain insight into their personal and professional life as a result.

    Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are the first to spring to mind while discussing the coolest sister duo in Bollywood. They consistently wow us with their wardrobe choices and have been giving out #sistergoals.

    The divas are frequently photographed having fun and travelling together. Amrita and Malaika have been together forever, and their close relationship is obvious.

    What if we told you the sisters are working together on a new endeavour? Undoubtedly, this will occur shortly. If a new report is to be believed, the sister duo is all set to appear on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians-like reality TV series.

    In addition to this, the Arora sisters and their female gang—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor—will appear in another intriguing show. Guts is the name of the Netflix programme. The female gang and their travels and lives will be the focus of the entire episode. It will demonstrate how they balance their job, travel, and socialising.
     

    One of the most talked-about couples in B-town is Malaika and Arjun. Every time the couple posts sappy photographs of themselves together on their own accounts, social media is flooded with the couple's lovebirds.

    The photogs frequently catch them together. Malaika, meanwhile, frequently makes news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know

    Malaika Arora is renowned in the world of show business for her dance routine to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se. She has furthermore participated as a judge on reality competitions, including India's Got Talent, Supermodel of the Year, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Also Read: RRR director SS Rajamouli to work again with Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Babu's next?

